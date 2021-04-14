Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 92,488 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 41.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 92,488 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $22,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $160.99 per share, for a total transaction of $189,968.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 145,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,443,363.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Kenneth Jay Simon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total transaction of $904,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,519,883.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 7,780 shares of company stock worth $1,253,828 and sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $177.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.13. The company has a market cap of $76.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.69, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $180.00.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

