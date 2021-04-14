Calamos Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 540,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 87,425 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $12,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WMB traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $23.73. The stock had a trading volume of 18,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,947,406. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.68 and a 200 day moving average of $21.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $24.69.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. This is an increase from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.66%.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,112. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Scotiabank raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

