Caledonia Mining (LON:CMCL) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,210.85

Shares of Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,210.85 ($15.82) and traded as low as GBX 1,040 ($13.59). Caledonia Mining shares last traded at GBX 1,085 ($14.18), with a volume of 5,891 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of £131.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,097.70 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,210.85.

Get Caledonia Mining alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Caledonia Mining’s previous dividend of $0.11. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Caledonia Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.19%.

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals; and silver. It primarily holds a 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Caledonia Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonia Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.