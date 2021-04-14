Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.22

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.22 and traded as high as C$3.92. Calfrac Well Services shares last traded at C$3.92, with a volume of 45,619 shares changing hands.

CFW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services to C$5.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Calfrac Well Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.70.

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.49. The firm has a market cap of C$146.64 million and a P/E ratio of -0.05.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($8.61) by C$7.81. The firm had revenue of C$180.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$160.10 million. On average, analysts predict that Calfrac Well Services Ltd. will post -0.278553 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW)

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.