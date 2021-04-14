Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its target price increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CPE. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $15.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.59.

CPE stock opened at $34.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $42.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.40.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $295.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.57 million. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 219.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. On average, research analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Gregory F. Conaway sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $395,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,064. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $45,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,043. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,054,348 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $53,355,000 after buying an additional 62,407 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,578 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,391,000 after acquiring an additional 74,974 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,384 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 34,488 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $947,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,017 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 6,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

