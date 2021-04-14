Cambrian Biopharma Inc Buys 2,000 Shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Stock

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) major shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $28,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cambrian Biopharma Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Cambrian Biopharma Inc bought 1,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 30th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc bought 2,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc bought 3,750 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $52,950.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Cambrian Biopharma Inc bought 2,183 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $32,788.66.

On Thursday, March 18th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc bought 817 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $12,459.25.

On Friday, March 5th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc bought 8,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $110,000.00.

On Monday, February 22nd, Cambrian Biopharma Inc bought 9,802 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.88 per share, for a total transaction of $185,061.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNSE traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.75. The stock had a trading volume of 30,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,539. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.07. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $26.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNSE shares. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

About Sensei Biotherapeutics

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

