Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW)

Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 939 ($12.27) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mattioli Woods in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get Mattioli Woods alerts:

MTW stock opened at GBX 695 ($9.08) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 690.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 705.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. Mattioli Woods has a 52 week low of GBX 610 ($7.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 800 ($10.45). The stock has a market cap of £195.57 million and a P/E ratio of 19.36.

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits segments. The company offers financial planning services, such as wealth building, trust planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, exit planning, and executive financial counselling services; investment products and services to support client strategies, as well as strategic planning and advisory services; and self-invested personal and small self-administered pension schemes, and trustee services.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Mattioli Woods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattioli Woods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.