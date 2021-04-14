Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect Canadian Pacific Railway to post earnings of C$4.58 per share for the quarter.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported C$5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$4.95 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.08 billion.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at C$467.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$464.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$440.93. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$302.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$489.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.75, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of C$62.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 19.81%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$490.00 to C$560.00 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$485.00 to C$500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$505.00 to C$585.00 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to an “outperform” rating and set a C$587.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$491.92.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

