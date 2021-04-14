Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect Canadian Pacific Railway to post earnings of $3.71 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Canadian Pacific Railway to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CP stock opened at $373.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $369.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $343.80. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of $211.43 and a 52-week high of $390.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.7436 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

CP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $505.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $510.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $486.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $429.57.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

