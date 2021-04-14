Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $4.34 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Capital One Financial in a report released on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.34 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.38. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

COF stock opened at $132.67 on Monday. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $49.41 and a fifty-two week high of $134.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $60.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

In other news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total transaction of $5,888,462.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,480,120.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $4,980,643.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,676 shares in the company, valued at $11,066,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Addison Capital Co raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 11,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 8,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 4,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.