Capital One Financial Weighs in on Weingarten Realty Investors’ FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:WRI)

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors in a report issued on Friday, April 9th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.93 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.92.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 54.62%. The firm had revenue of $112.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Weingarten Realty Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Weingarten Realty Investors from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Weingarten Realty Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.29.

NYSE WRI opened at $27.50 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.27. Weingarten Realty Investors has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 217,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,714,000 after acquiring an additional 16,280 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 18.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 13,399 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 25,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 6,056 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 120,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after buying an additional 37,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 14,178 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Weingarten Realty Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

