Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Hits New 12-Month High at $38.35

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$38.35 and last traded at C$38.35, with a volume of 7156 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$37.66.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Capital Power from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Capital Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, February 21st. TD Securities boosted their price target on Capital Power from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Capital Power from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$39.56.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$35.86 and a 200 day moving average of C$34.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.69.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.27). The company had revenue of C$516.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital Power Co. will post 1.8099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.25, for a total value of C$155,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,180,466.50.

About Capital Power (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

