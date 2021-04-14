Cappasity (CAPP) Trading Up 45.6% This Week

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 14th. One Cappasity coin can currently be purchased for $0.0251 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cappasity has a market capitalization of $16.65 million and approximately $497,248.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cappasity has traded 45.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Cappasity

Cappasity (CAPP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 coins. The official message board for Cappasity is medium.com/cappasity-blog . The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cappasity is artoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology. To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers. “

Cappasity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cappasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cappasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

