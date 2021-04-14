Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.89.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $28.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capri from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $36,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 215.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,595,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,022,000 after acquiring an additional 15,434,959 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,628,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,411,000 after acquiring an additional 738,301 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,753,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,681,000 after acquiring an additional 155,285 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,019,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,805,000 after acquiring an additional 536,267 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter worth $79,072,000. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $52.82 on Wednesday. Capri has a twelve month low of $11.04 and a twelve month high of $58.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.85 and its 200 day moving average is $38.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of -19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.64. Capri had a negative net margin of 9.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Capri’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Capri will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

