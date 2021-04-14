Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4.43

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.43 and last traded at C$4.40, with a volume of 339624 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.17.

CS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$3.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$3.35 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$3.20 to C$4.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.43.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.76, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of C$1.86 billion and a PE ratio of 147.33.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The mining company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$193.03 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capstone Mining Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capstone Mining news, Director Richard Norman Zimmer sold 58,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.35, for a total transaction of C$252,360.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$335,250.15. Also, insider George Leslie Brack sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.33, for a total value of C$866,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,794,000. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 641,183 shares of company stock valued at $2,771,706.

Capstone Mining Company Profile (TSE:CS)

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

