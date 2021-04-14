Carbon Price Hits $0.23 on Major Exchanges (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 14th. Carbon has a market cap of $6.14 million and $246,013.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carbon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000371 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Carbon has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Carbon alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00066074 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $166.26 or 0.00265603 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004179 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $451.03 or 0.00720505 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00026025 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,090.77 or 0.99187997 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $533.14 or 0.00851670 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Carbon Coin Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,431,620 coins. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . The official website for Carbon is crbn.io . The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio

Carbon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carbon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.