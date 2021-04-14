Carclo (LON:CAR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.18

Carclo plc (LON:CAR)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 21.18 ($0.28) and traded as high as GBX 36.87 ($0.48). Carclo shares last traded at GBX 34 ($0.44), with a volume of 513,593 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 534.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of £24.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 29.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 21.18.

In other Carclo news, insider Eric G. Hutchinson purchased 192,118 shares of Carclo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of £40,344.78 ($52,710.71). Also, insider Frank Doorenbosch purchased 203,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of £42,831.18 ($55,959.21).

Carclo plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures fine tolerance injection molded plastic parts. It operates through three segments: Technical Plastics, LED Technologies, and Aerospace. The Technical Plastics segment manufactures and supplies fine tolerance and injection molded plastic components for use in the medical, optical, and electronic products.

