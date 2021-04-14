Cardan Capital Partners LLC Acquires 15,850 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 48.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,850 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $6,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Southern Wealth Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 10,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period.

Shares of MGC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.88. 350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,254. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.38 and a 200-day moving average of $132.07. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a one year low of $96.19 and a one year high of $147.03.

