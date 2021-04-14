Cardan Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 105.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,978 shares during the quarter. iShares Convertible Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $11,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1,708.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 323.4% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.69. The company had a trading volume of 337,840 shares. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.43 and a 1 year high of $58.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.57 and a 200 day moving average of $95.41.

