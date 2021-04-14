Cardan Capital Partners LLC Cuts Position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,268 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.44% of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF worth $3,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESPO. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter.

ESPO stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.46. 2,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,418. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 52-week low of $40.78 and a 52-week high of $81.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.77 and a 200-day moving average of $69.81.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.