Cardan Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,165 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.33% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $5,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPHB. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,001,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,190,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 296.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 195,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,116,000 after buying an additional 146,445 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,848,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $7,710,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.98. The stock had a trading volume of 29,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,926. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.53. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 52 week low of $30.52 and a 52 week high of $72.64.

