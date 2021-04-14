Cardan Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,641 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.0% of Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Cardan Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.16% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $8,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $75,000.

VONG traded down $1.08 on Wednesday, hitting $265.76. 2,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,223. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $165.25 and a fifty-two week high of $267.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $249.66 and its 200 day moving average is $246.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%.

