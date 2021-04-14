Cardan Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the period. CSX comprises 1.2% of Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $10,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in CSX by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Sanchez Wealth Management Group increased its stake in CSX by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 14,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CSX from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.38.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.31. The company had a trading volume of 68,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,824,981. The company has a market capitalization of $74.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.10. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $58.80 and a 1-year high of $98.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.