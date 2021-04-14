Cardan Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 1,556.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,589 shares during the quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC owned 0.27% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $7,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPHD. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 142,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after buying an additional 63,692 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,036,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHD traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,204. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.99 and a 200-day moving average of $38.06. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $29.33 and a 12 month high of $43.45.

