Cardan Capital Partners LLC Has $11.75 Million Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,817 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the quarter. NetEase comprises approximately 1.4% of Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $11,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTES. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NetEase during the fourth quarter worth $28,000.

NTES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Thursday, December 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.23. The company had a trading volume of 83,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,485,212. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.88 and a 12 month high of $134.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.38. The stock has a market cap of $70.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 20.47%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.85%.

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

