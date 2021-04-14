Cardan Capital Partners LLC Has $19.09 Million Stock Holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) by 56.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 465,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168,849 shares during the period. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises about 2.3% of Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $19,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Change Path LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $516,000.

CALF traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,684 shares. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.39.

