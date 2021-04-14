Cardan Capital Partners LLC Has $7.49 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 58.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,700 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,435,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,182,000 after purchasing an additional 542,871 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,293,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,117,000 after buying an additional 262,582 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 926.5% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,291,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,695,000 after buying an additional 2,067,826 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8,971.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,983,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 1,501,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,282,000 after acquiring an additional 12,038 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $74.31. The company had a trading volume of 55,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,518. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.70 and its 200-day moving average is $64.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $47.64 and a 1-year high of $74.48.

