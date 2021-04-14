Cardan Capital Partners LLC Has $7.86 Million Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,887 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $7,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.19. The stock had a trading volume of 27,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,707. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.80. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $78.44 and a twelve month high of $120.32.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

