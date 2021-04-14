Cardan Capital Partners LLC Has $8.40 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,117 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 1.0% of Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $1,735,510,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,982,154,000 after acquiring an additional 964,559 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,016,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,391,253,000 after acquiring an additional 244,861 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 4,211.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 182,999 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $80,127,000 after acquiring an additional 178,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Broadcom by 33,574.7% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 167,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $73,427,000 after purchasing an additional 167,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $3.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $481.73. 44,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,193,566. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $468.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $427.59. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.80 and a 12-month high of $495.14. The stock has a market cap of $196.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

In related news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.62, for a total value of $246,248.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,260,036 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.15.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

