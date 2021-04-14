Cardan Capital Partners LLC Increases Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. AutoZone accounts for approximately 1.2% of Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $9,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in AutoZone by 2.0% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,246,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in AutoZone by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its stake in AutoZone by 21.7% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 5.5% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AZO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,505.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on AutoZone in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,399.05.

In other AutoZone news, VP Preston Frazer sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,322.87, for a total transaction of $978,923.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,609.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total transaction of $4,306,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,560,407.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,347 shares of company stock valued at $35,962,493 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AZO traded up $9.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,445.77. 2,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,519. The company has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $932.00 and a 1 year high of $1,458.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,311.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,209.35.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 earnings per share for the current year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.