Cardan Capital Partners LLC Makes New $2.85 Million Investment in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 412,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,517,000 after acquiring an additional 126,651 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,378,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,437,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NBIX stock traded up $2.60 on Wednesday, reaching $95.57. 17,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,225,378. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.49. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.97 and a beta of 1.01. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $2.99. The firm had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.43 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NBIX. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $126.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $168.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $133.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.47.

In other news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $131,967.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,013 shares in the company, valued at $3,960,569.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 10,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $1,221,905.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,249 shares in the company, valued at $51,749,320.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,426 shares of company stock valued at $2,740,985. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

