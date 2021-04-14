Cardan Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 88,144 iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 88,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,013,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.89% of iShares US Utilities ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 52.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 31,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 15,658 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 172.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Utilities ETF alerts:

IDU traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.67. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,207. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.60. iShares US Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $82.92.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.