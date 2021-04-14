Cardan Capital Partners LLC Raises Stake in Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) by 47.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,585 shares during the quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC owned about 23.92% of Principal Value ETF worth $7,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,518,000.

NASDAQ PY traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 590 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,419. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.96 and a 200 day moving average of $35.87. Principal Value ETF has a one year low of $22.07 and a one year high of $41.44.

