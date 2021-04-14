Cardan Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $6,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its stake in MongoDB by 13,944.9% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 9,928,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,556,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,084,000 after buying an additional 360,503 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,105,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,954,000 after buying an additional 554,855 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at about $315,895,000. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $289,179,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $314.55. The stock had a trading volume of 19,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,406. The firm has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of -71.88 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $314.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.75. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.30 and a twelve month high of $428.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.05 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $328.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $439.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.06.

In other MongoDB news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 500 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.25, for a total transaction of $141,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,684. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.73, for a total value of $65,189,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,502,220.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 335,720 shares of company stock valued at $102,985,288 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

