Cardan Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $7,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,289,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth $83,597,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter worth about $51,987,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Xylem by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,134,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,455,000 after acquiring an additional 363,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new position in Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

In other news, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $39,911.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,127.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $611,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,057 shares in the company, valued at $6,068,106.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,392 shares of company stock worth $1,907,808 in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on XYL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cowen downgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.58.

Shares of XYL stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $107.74. 3,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,169. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.97 and a 200 day moving average of $97.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.63 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The firm has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 77.62, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.09%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.