Cardan Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 49.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,182 shares during the quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC owned 0.35% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $5,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDYV. Diligent Investors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 66,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 32,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fullen Financial Group grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 29,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYV traded up $0.88 on Wednesday, hitting $67.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,780. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $35.13 and a 12-month high of $68.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.04 and a 200-day moving average of $56.10.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.