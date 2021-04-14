Cardan Capital Partners LLC Sells 11,349 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,349 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,081,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441,210 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 8,206,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,736,000 after acquiring an additional 861,033 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,265,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 627,289 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3,756.4% in the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 492,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,164,000 after purchasing an additional 479,424 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 964,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,225,000 after acquiring an additional 249,475 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTEB traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $54.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,773. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.77. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.11 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51.

