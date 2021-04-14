Cardano Price Tops $1.45 on Major Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 14th. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for about $1.45 or 0.00002293 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Cardano has traded up 22.5% against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $46.23 billion and approximately $9.62 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.04 or 0.00057096 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.53 or 0.00061049 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $222.48 or 0.00352503 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000590 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00009996 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000535 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00024722 BTC.

About Cardano

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,948,309,441 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

