Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,839 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 15,270 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.55% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $9,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,866,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,894 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,551 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 258,819 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,185,000 after purchasing an additional 26,173 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,263 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSII stock opened at $36.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.70 and a 52-week high of $48.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -55.32 and a beta of 1.19.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSII shares. TheStreet raised Cardiovascular Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northland Securities raised their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Monday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cardiovascular Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.88.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

