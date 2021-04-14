Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) CFO Sells $54,975.00 in Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.95, for a total value of $54,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,840.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Andrew Christiansen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 14th, Andrew Christiansen sold 250 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $29,750.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Andrew Christiansen sold 750 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.45, for a total value of $98,587.50.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Andrew Christiansen sold 1,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.49, for a total value of $155,490.00.

NASDAQ:CDLX traded up $14.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $120.18. 970,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,481. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.43 and a beta of 2.63. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $161.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.22. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 23.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. The business had revenue of $67.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Cardlytics’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum raised Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 75,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 163,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,359,000 after purchasing an additional 33,834 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cardlytics during the fourth quarter worth about $13,560,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

