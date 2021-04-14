Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Shares Gap Up to $105.50

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $105.50, but opened at $111.33. Cardlytics shares last traded at $110.91, with a volume of 742 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CDLX. Craig Hallum raised shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist raised their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. William Blair downgraded shares of Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cardlytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.73 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.79 and its 200 day moving average is $118.22.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $67.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.84 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 23.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Cardlytics news, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 2,139 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.03, for a total value of $327,331.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,778,159.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.79, for a total transaction of $229,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 242,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,883,409.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,967 shares of company stock valued at $5,265,821 in the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDLX. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Cardlytics in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cardlytics in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cardlytics by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Cardlytics in the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

