CargoX Trading Up 23.7% Over Last Week (CXO)

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 14th. CargoX has a total market cap of $42.34 million and approximately $510,518.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CargoX coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000410 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, CargoX has traded up 23.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CargoX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00060615 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00018690 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.44 or 0.00088896 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.55 or 0.00630997 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00032616 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00036292 BTC.

CargoX Profile

CargoX is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 165,509,840 coins. The official message board for CargoX is medium.com/cargoxio . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . CargoX’s official website is cargox.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

CargoX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CargoX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CargoX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CargoX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CargoX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.