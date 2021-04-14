Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Acquires 325 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,331 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 962.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on LULU. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $453.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $386.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.94.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $324.25. The company had a trading volume of 24,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,073. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $308.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $335.88. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.60 and a fifty-two week high of $399.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.