Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Purchases 1,162 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 2.0% of Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA FSB lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,395,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,300,000 after purchasing an additional 7,810,196 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,792,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,455,000 after acquiring an additional 9,278,756 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,970,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129,184 shares in the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 2,777,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,488,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,771,000 after acquiring an additional 700,034 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.89. 44,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,603. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.77 and a 200 day moving average of $101.40. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $65.03 and a 1-year high of $112.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

