Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Sells 329 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 1.7% of Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $338.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,694,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,676,777. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $203.63 and a one year high of $341.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $318.71 and a 200 day moving average of $312.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.