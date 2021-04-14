Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) Hits New 12-Month High at $143.15

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €143.15 ($168.41) and last traded at €142.70 ($167.88), with a volume of 83344 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €142.40 ($167.53).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AFX shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Independent Research set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group set a €126.00 ($148.24) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €143.00 ($168.24) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €118.86 ($139.83).

The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €128.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €120.06. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion and a PE ratio of 95.33.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

