CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CarMax in a report issued on Friday, April 9th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel expects that the company will earn $1.63 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

Get CarMax alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KMX. Wedbush boosted their price target on CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Argus boosted their price target on CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Northcoast Research upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Seaport Global Securities lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarMax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.21.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $130.15 on Monday. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $58.93 and a fifty-two week high of $136.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.97.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CarMax by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 302.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,089,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,446,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CarMax news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 20,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $2,567,252.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,011.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $1,600,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,323 shares of company stock valued at $27,761,266 over the last three months. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.