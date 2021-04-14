Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Acquires 42,700 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) by 109.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,700 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned about 0.69% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $25.06 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.28 and a one year high of $25.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.74.

