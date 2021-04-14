Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys 1,434 Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HEI. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in HEICO by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 262.9% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

Get HEICO alerts:

In other news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.90, for a total value of $347,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,569.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HEI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist raised their price objective on HEICO from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on HEICO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HEICO in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on HEICO from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.88.

Shares of HEI opened at $132.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 57.69, a PEG ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.20. HEICO Co. has a 12 month low of $74.25 and a 12 month high of $141.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. HEICO had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $417.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI).

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.