Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys 6,003 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,003 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned 1.94% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSJP. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 29,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 28,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 25,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter.

BSJP opened at $24.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.50 and a 200-day moving average of $24.26. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.29 and a 12-month high of $24.66.

